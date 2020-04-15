TRUMP FREEZES-funding for (WHO) for mismanaging and covering up , ‘accelerating the coronavirus pandemic, accelerating the coronavirus pandemic by opposing his travel restrictions or partial ban on travel into US from China and ‘putting political correctness above life-saving







‘US PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP FREEZES- ALL funding for the World Health Organisation (WHO) for mismanaging and covering up , ‘accelerating the coronavirus pandemic’ by opposing his travel restrictions or partial ban on travel into US from China and ‘putting political correctness above life-saving’

Trump, suggested the WHO was doing the bidding of China-, where the coronavirus outbreak, that’s now plaguing the United States, originated, pointing to the funding disparities between the USA and CHINA , which both fund the WHO.

The US president Donald Trump said while American taxpayers pay around $400 to $500 million annually to the WHO, China only pays a 10th of that amount, approximately $40 million annually.

Yet since last week Trump has blasted the WHO for being too China-centric, a point he continued to make Tuesday.

‘The WHO pushed China’s misinformation about the virus saying it was not communicable and there was no need for travel bans,’ Trump said.

Trump went on to say other nations which followed WHO’s advice experienced ‘great tragedies and missed opportunities from the early days of the the coronavirus outbreak.’ Sibusiso Ngwenya-Daily

Join Zimbabwe Global News group and encourage others to join 310,473 member now a third of a million, thank you for the fast growth, participation and continuous encouragement to others to join the group, and engage other progressive minded people in respectful and inclusive debate focused on information dissemination in issues that directly affect the ordinary person including human rights, good governance, accountability, transparency, housing, employment, development, girl child, equality, gender, peace, climate change, pollution, youth, freedom and more issues that directly affect the ordinary person. Information dissemination empowers the readers so that they are better placed to make well informed decisions and choices such as voting. With such unprecedented group growth, with non alignment to any political grouping whether opposition or ruling, its fair to say that we are building a well informed electorate, better placed to make more informed choices such as in voting, about issues that directly affect their lives. Please feel free to add and encourage others to join.

INFORMATION IS POWER!-Thank you for the support. Please email all your articles, photos and breaking news, to newzimbabwe.vision@yahoo.com ,linkedin.com/in/sibusiso-ngwenya-563a572b ‘

Twitter-@sibungwen

or whatsapp to Mr Sibusiso Ngwenya 0044 79 3 9100534 for publication on the constantly growing online groups, currently standing as follows:

1) Zimbabwe Global News 310,473 Members

2) Newzimbabwevision.com website

25,278 people like this and 25,348 people follow this

Manages Newzimbabwevision

Followed by 12,950

https://www.facebook.com/sibusiso.ngw…/…/10216973817674517/





