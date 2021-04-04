Tsholotsho has highest HIV prevalence , (21.9% ) prevalence while Binga has 5.3% .rate in the country, -National Aids Council (NAC) 2021 Global AIDS Monitoring Report . A NATIONAL Aids Council (NAC) 2021 Global AIDS Monitoring Report indicates that Tsholotsho district has the highest HIV prevalence rate in the country with the lowest being Binga.

According to the report, Tsholotsho has 21.9% prevalence while Binga has 5.3%.

Presenting the report Friday, NAC Monitoring and Evaluation director Amon Mpofu attributed the rise to continued migration to and from neighbouring countries.

“Obviously, Tsholotsho, being one of our border districts with our neighbouring countries which is Botswana and South Africa, we have most of our people working there.

“They always come, some of them do not even have travel documents and so on.

“So, these are the problems that we are facing because our borders are also open to other countries. “So, you will find districts like Tsholotsho, Plumtree and Bulilima reflecting migration between the countries’ border towns.

“I think Binga, culturally you know that they are very strict. When you get there, you have to be very careful because they are very strict on their morals and their culture.

“As a result, you see the epidemic lower.

“So, it really shows that some of these cultural practices can assist us in controlling HIV in the case of Binga,” he added.

The 2021 Global AIDS monitoring report also said the highest incidence rate was recorded in Bulilima and Mangwe while Mbire and Muzarabani recorded the lowest.

AIDS mortality significantly declined from 488 in 2010 to 137 in 2020 per 100 000, the report says. – newzimbabwe