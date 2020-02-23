TWENTY-SEVEN MBT TRANSPORT BUS passengers heading for Beitbridge were early yesterday robbed of thousands of dollars in money and valuables by three gunmen, just after the Lutumba tollgate along the Beitbridge-Masvingo highway approximately 20 kilometres before Beitbridge border town.

MB Transport proprietor Mr Brian Mungofa confirmed the incident yesterday, stating “The robbers boarded the bus in Harare on Friday along with other 27 passengers at the Mbudzi traffic circle. They then attacked the passengers early in the morning at Lutumba area. They were three suspects and have gone into hiding. The matter has been reported to the police,” said Mr Mungofa.

“I can confirm that we are investigating a case of three suspects who robbed some passengers in a bus they had boarded from Harare and travelling to Beitbridge,” he said.

This horrible incident came within a few hours after 58 Zimbabweans travelling to Harare from South Africa were robbed of valuables by two gunmen who had followed them from Johannesburg. The bus driver, Mr Thembane Ngwenya was shot at twice, at close range but the bullets missed him while causing a mechanical fault and gear failure, which forced th bus to a halt.

The robbers searched everyone and took away phones and money demanded R40 000 which they alleged had been given to the bus crew by one client in Johannesburg and only left after they were convinced the us crew had no money.

Armed robbers target Zimbabwean cross-border buses in South Africa in bushes between Hamanskraal and Polokwane.

In a short space of 12 months, a total of 15 buses have been attacked by armed gangs , with over six buses having been attacked by armed robbers between Lutumba and Beitbridge town by armed robbers who pretended to be passengers but later attacked their victims especially those travelling from Harare to South Africa for shopping. Sibusiso Ngwenya-source sundaynews

