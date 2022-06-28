TWO BROTHERS ARRESTED in Marondera after they allegedly killed their father in a quarrel over US$15 stolen from a shop.

The duo, Eric (28) and Brian Kagoro (25) of Nyagambe Farm, outside Marondera, were nabbed by villagers and handed over to the police for the alleged murder of their father Zivanai Kagoro.

On Saturday, they were arraigned before the Marondera Magistrates Court and were remanded in custody to Friday.

It is alleged that on June 19, the suspects’ 15-year-old brother saw a villager stealing money from a shop at Dhenzi business centre. He informed Brian about the theft.



Brian and the villager who had stolen the money then tried to bribe the boy by promising that they would share the money. The boy (Brian’s young brother) refused, which resulted in a misunderstanding. Brian then assaulted his younger brother.

This prompted their father to caution Brian. They went back home, but while there Brian teamed up with Eric and they accused their father of favouring their younger brother.

This then resulted in another misunderstanding and the two brothers began assaulting their father.

The following morning, the father collapsed in the yard due to the injuries he had sustained during the assault. He was taken to Marondera Hospital where he died the following day.



