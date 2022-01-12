TWO LAWLESS ZANU PF OFFICIALS IN MBARE HARARE forcibly took over council toilets and started charging members of the public.

Stanley Maisiri (43) and Misheck Mberikunashe (49) were escorted to the Harare Magistrates Court and later released. The complainant in the matter was Disruptive Innovation (Pvt) Limited represented by Clement Matsaka. Maisiri is the chairman of the Zanu-PF Chenjerai Hunzvi Mbare district, while Mberikunashe is his deputy. Court documents state that on December 8 last year at the Mbare Musika pay toilets, the pair approached the informant, Disruptive Innovation, a company represented by Matsaka which operates pay toilets at the Mbare bus terminus and threatened to take over management of the facility. They also said they would collect toilet fees for two days per week, which Matsaka did not agree to. On December 19, the two approached Matsaka again and ordered him to remove his belongings, saying they had taken over running of the toilets. Out of fear, Rodrick Mbofana a cashier at the company removed Matsaka’s property and the duo locked the doors of the toilets. They went away with the keys for four days, depriving the complainant of revenue. Source – NewsDay Zimbabwe