- MDC-T LEADER DOUGLAS MWONZORA yesterday ruled out mending relations with MDC Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa, arguing that politics was about competition.
- LAWLESS 'SHITHOLE THIRD WORLD COUNTRY OR A DEMOCRATIC FIRST WORLD NATION?' IF BORIS JOHNSON HAS lied, broken the ministerial code, broken the law, then he must resign as British Prime Minister for these offences as his position is simply untenable. The country needs to move on with an honest transparent law abiding leader who leads by example,.....Sometimes one can hide the truth but the truth can never be hidden forever. Now we wait!
- OCCUPATIONAL HAZARD- Bulawayo comedian Zex Mdawini Sibanda was reportedly assaulted last week on a Zupco bus after he joked about lodgers in a manner which did not go down well with some of the passengers.
- HUNDREDS OF ZIM TEACHERS IN South Africa scramble for the SA Educators Council certificate to avoid deportation as they hold Zimbabwe Exemption Permits (ZEPs) which expired on December 31, 2021.
- STATE SECURITY MINISTER Owen Ncube'S dismissal followed warnings that Zanu-PF would decisively deal with rogue elements causing disharmony within its structures.
TWO LAWLESS ZANU PF OFFICIALS IN MBARE HARARE forcibly took over council toilets and started charging members of the public.
Stanley Maisiri (43) and Misheck Mberikunashe (49) were escorted to the Harare Magistrates Court and later released. The complainant in the matter was Disruptive Innovation (Pvt) Limited represented by Clement Matsaka. Maisiri is the chairman of the Zanu-PF Chenjerai Hunzvi Mbare district, while Mberikunashe is his deputy. Court documents state that on December 8 last year at the Mbare Musika pay toilets, the pair approached the informant, Disruptive Innovation, a company represented by Matsaka which operates pay toilets at the Mbare bus terminus and threatened to take over management of the facility. They also said they would collect toilet fees for two days per week, which Matsaka did not agree to. On December 19, the two approached Matsaka again and ordered him to remove his belongings, saying they had taken over running of the toilets. Out of fear, Rodrick Mbofana a cashier at the company removed Matsaka’s property and the duo locked the doors of the toilets. They went away with the keys for four days, depriving the complainant of revenue. Source – NewsDay Zimbabwe