TWO ZIMBABWE GWERU BROTHERS, and shrine prophetess arrested after fatal end to exorcism session POLICE in Gweru have arrested two brothers on murder charges after turned violent during an exorcism session at a shrine, resulting in one of them fatally stabbing a son of a self-styled prophetess they were consulting.

According to witnesses, during the incident which occurred on Monday morning, the two had visited the prophetess only identified as Madzimai Nancy on the outskirts of Gweru city to consult about misfortunes they were encountering in their family.

They also wanted to know more about the fate of their artisanal mining activities.

“During the exorcism and prayer session at Madzimai Nancy’s shrine, the two brothers, Felix (25) and Emmanuel Matura (21) got into some trance and started fighting, throwing hard fists on each other,” said a witness, Mr Tynos Chirinda.

Midlands provincial police spokesperson Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko said as the two bothers exchanged blows, Pardon Guzhumura, son to Madzimai Nancy, tried to restrain them.

“The two brothers suddenly turned against Guzhumura and started beating him with clenched fists,” he said. “One of the two brothers then drew a knife and stabed Guzhumura several times on both thighs.”

Insp Mahoko said Madzimai Nancy made some distress calls, resulting in the two brothers leaving the shrine in a huff.

“They left their victim at the scene, bleeding, and the matter was reported to the police,” he said. “Guzhumura was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead upon arrival.”

Insp Mahoko said the two brothers were arrested on the same day and were now assisting with investigations.

Meanwhile, Insp Mahoko said police in Silobela arrested a 38-year-old woman from Matshaya Village, Lower Gweru, after she fataly beat her daughter she was accusing of leaving the homestead to play with other minors.

Said Insp Mahoko: “Police are also investigating a murder case in which an eightyear-old girl died after being assaulted by her mother on Monday. The now deceased girl, Nozithelo Nsingo, was assaulted by her mother Maria Ruhwizhi using a waiste leather belt until she passed on.

“Police attended to the scene and the mother was arrested. She is now in police custody.”- herald