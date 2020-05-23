‘TWO ZIMBABWEANS, MURDERED, AGNESS GUNI in South Africa then cut up her body with a grinder and dumped the remains in a bin wrapped in a curtain’

‘TWO ZIMBABWEANS, MURDERED, AGNESS GUNI in SAfrica then cut up her body with a grinder and dumped the remains in a bin wrapped in a curtain’

a recent Animal Science graduate from the Midlands State University was killed in South Africa, her body cut into pieces using a grinder and then wrapped in a curtain before being dumped in a rubbish bin.

The incident happened in Mamelodi, Pretoria on May 4, 2020 where she only went to and got a job in January 2020.

Guni’s remains arrived at Guni Village in Chief Makore`s area from South Africa this afternoon and burial was expected to take place immediately.

Family spokesperson and uncle to the deceased, Chrispen Tapedza Guni told The Mirror that the family is shattered by the murder. He described the deceased as a young graduate bubbling with ambition and looked for a job so that she could earn money to further her education. The girl always promised her parents a better life, said the uncle.

Two Zimbabweans who are key suspects in the gruesome murder appeared in court in Mamelodi today. One of suspects has been identified as Thabani Mtandavari from Gokwe and the other one was only named as Rasta.

The motive of the murder is still not clear although the suspects are understood to be people who lived in the deceased’s neighbourhood.

He said Guni was working in Mamelodi and they last communicated with her on May 4 2020 and she never reported for work until family members started searching at all police stations around the town. He also said they were later informed by the police of the availability of an unclaimed body at one of the mortuaries and that is when they identified the body which was now in a bad state. “We used to communicate with her but on May 4 she went silent. The following day she did not report at her work place. We waited for the required period so that we can file a missing person report which we later did. Investigations were done and finally police got information that there is a body at one of the mortuaries and on May 14 we positively identified the body. She was cut into pieces using a grinder and her attackers wrapped her body parts with a curtain and dumped it into a dustbin which they dumped in a pavement.

“During investigations tree leaves and the curtain which were used were identified by neighbours leading to the arrest of one Thabani Mtandavari who comes from Gokwe. Mutandavari identified his accomplice who he only identified as Raster. We continued to investigate as a family and our investigations revealed the identity of Raster as Trademore Sithole who had cut his hair and the two are now in police custody. They appeared in court today and will appear again next week” said Guni. – masvingomirror