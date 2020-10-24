TWO (Zinara) toll collectors at the Gweru North tollgate along , died on the spot in a kombi and haulage truck side-swipe near Regina Mundi High School in Gweru recently.

- THE OLDEST PERSON IN BRITAIN, Joan Hocquard (1908-2020) has died at the age of 112.
- LEWIS HAMILTON PASSED VALTTERI BOTTAS TO TAKE A COMMANDING VICTORY IN THE PORTUGUESE Grand Prix and break Formula 1Schumacher's 19 year all-time win
- 83,000 US CORONAVIRUS CASES, 0N FRIDAY AND DONALD TRUMP SAYS the only reason why coronavirus cases are up across the US Is because of the increased testing initiative-duh!
- Annually, October also known as Black History Month is a celebration of achievements of Black people. For generations people of African and Caribbean descent have shaped our story, making a huge positive impact to our global and cultural life,
- US, EU AND UK VIGOUROUSLY DENY CHARGES BY ZIMBABWE'S MILITARY President Emmerson Mnangagwa that sanctions are behind the economic collapse and the general poverty in Zimbabwe.
TWO Zimbabwe National Roads Administration (Zinara) toll collectors based at the Gweru North tollgate along the Gweru-Kwekwe highway, died on the spot when a commuter omnibus they were travelling in side-swiped with a haulage truck near Regina Mundi High School in Gweru recently.
The two collectors were part of six Zinara employees coming from their shift at the tollgate.
Zinara public relations manager Mr Tendai Mugabe confirmed the death of the two employees but said he was still to get more details.
Gweru City Council public relations officer Ms Vimbai Chingwaramusee said Gweru fire brigade team attended the accident at about midnight on Friday last week.
“Our fire brigade team rescued passengers and both drivers following a side swipe involving a haulage truck and a commuter omnibus near Regina Mundi High School around midnight. Two people who are said to be Zinara employees died on the spot,” she said.
The employees had knocked off from work and were being ferried home aboard a commuter omnibus.