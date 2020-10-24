TWO (Zinara) toll collectors at the Gweru North tollgate along , died on the spot in a kombi and haulage truck side-swipe near Regina Mundi High School in Gweru recently.

TWO Zimbabwe National Roads Administration (Zinara) toll collectors based at the Gweru North tollgate along the Gweru-Kwekwe highway, died on the spot when a commuter omnibus they were travelling in side-swiped with a haulage truck near Regina Mundi High School in Gweru recently.

The two collectors were part of six Zinara employees coming from their shift at the tollgate.

Zinara public relations manager Mr Tendai Mugabe confirmed the death of the two employees but said he was still to get more details.

Gweru City Council public relations officer Ms Vimbai Chingwaramusee said Gweru fire brigade team attended the accident at about midnight on Friday last week.

“Our fire brigade team rescued passengers and both drivers following a side swipe involving a haulage truck and a commuter omnibus near Regina Mundi High School around midnight. Two people who are said to be Zinara employees died on the spot,” she said.

The employees had knocked off from work and were being ferried home aboard a commuter omnibus.