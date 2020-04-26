- UK BIRMINGHAM'S 500 CORONAVIRUS BED, 'NIGHTINGALE hospital is "not being used at all" 10 days after it was opened by the Duke of Cambridge.
- HOW LONG DOES IT TAKE TO RECOVER from Coronavirus ?
- 'WHY I WAS ARRESTED ' -Josphat Mzaca Ngulube speaks out Now I am free to talk about it because I was tried and found guilty for nothing! Jo
- Bulawayo Council has permanently closed some informal (CBD)markets including Khothama Market to bring order in the city beyond the lockdown period.
- ' GOVERNMENT claims, Chamisa's MDC behind UK returning citizens' hotel quarantine accommodation demands'
UK BIRMINGHAM’S 500 CORONAVIRUS BED, ‘NIGHTINGALE hospital is “not being used at all” 10 days after it was opened by the Duke of Cambridge.
Set up inside the National Exhibition Centre (NEC), the site is intended to take up to 500 coronavirus patients at a time from 23 Midlands hospitals.
The chief executive of University Hospitals Birmingham NHS Foundation Trust said it was a “good thing” the hospital had not received patients.
It showed the NHS had “absorbed” the extra pressure Dr David Rosser said. bbc