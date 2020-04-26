UK BIRMINGHAM’S 500 CORONAVIRUS BED, ‘NIGHTINGALE hospital is “not being used at all” 10 days after it was opened by the Duke of Cambridge.

Set up inside the National Exhibition Centre (NEC), the site is intended to take up to 500 coronavirus patients at a time from 23 Midlands hospitals.

The chief executive of University Hospitals Birmingham NHS Foundation Trust said it was a “good thing” the hospital had not received patients.

It showed the NHS had “absorbed” the extra pressure Dr David Rosser said. bbc