UK CLOCKS always move forward on the final Sunday of March which is 31 March in 2024

UK CLOCKS always move forward on the final Sunday of March which is 31 March this year.

This is done in order to limit disruption to schools and business.

This is the start of British Summer Time (BST).— The clocks always go forward at 1am on the final Sunday of March which this year falls on Sunday, March 31. Countries will lose an hour as CLOCKS go forward and the day becomes longer as it’s summer time.

This is also done in US and Canada, all European Union Countries, and sever non EU members, Haiti, Paraguay, New Zealand and Australia. Sibusiso Ngwenya

