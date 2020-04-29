- UK CORONA VIRUS- 578 deaths in 24 hours total 26097 deaths
- NATIONAL HEALTH SERVICE (NHS) FRONTLINE WORKERS, DOCTORS, NURSES,AND PARAMEDICS with visas due to expire before 1 October 2020 will have them automatically extended for one year.
- NELSON CHAMISA faces criminal charges
- POLLUTION, CLIMATE CHANGE, covid-19-China has stopped approving coal mines but will help build US$3 billion Zimbabwe Sengwa coal plant
- MNANGAGWA AND MUTASA'S nephew, Norton MP Mliswa was arrested yesterday for undermining the authority of the police after he accused them of failing to enforce social distancing at a supermarket.
UK CORONA VIRUS- 578 deaths in 24 hours total 26097 deaths
UK CORONA VIRUS- 578 deaths in 24 hours total 26097 deaths