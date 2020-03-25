UK CORONA VIRUS : ON TUESDAY it was reported that UK had its biggest daily rise in UK Corona Virus deaths, up 89 to 424 nationwide, bringing the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the UK to 8,077, up 1,427 from 6,650 on Monday as Uk moved into the first day of a nationwide lockdown to counter COVID-19, with the vast majority of new deaths coming from England.

Eighty-three of the coronavirus fatalities confirmed on Tuesday were in England, with two in Scotland, one in Wales, and three in Northern Ireland.

The total of 89 is up from 55 deaths announced across the whole of the UK on Monday.

The latest patients to die in England were aged between 33 and 103 years old

Twenty-one of the deaths appeared to have come at London North University Healthcare NHS Trust, which just last week declared a critical incident at its Northwick Park Hospital in Harrow after an upswing in coronavirus patients saw it run out of intensive care beds. Sibusiso Ngwenya yahoo

