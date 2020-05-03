- UK CORONAVIRUS 315 deaths in the last 24 hours, total 28,131 and Social distancing to remain until vaccine is developed' - Gove
- DONALD TRUMP CLAIMS THAT CHINA'S handling of the coronavirus proves that Beijing “will do anything they can” to make him lose his re-election bid in November 2020.
UK CORONAVIRUS DEATHS: 315 in the last 24 hours, now 28,131 total deaths in UK.
- 'CORONAVIRUS IS REAL and Zimbabwe is not equipped to fight the scourge, and we have no capacity to fight it'-VP Mohadi
- US has approved the use of remdesivir, a drug previously used to treat ebola patients, the first drug which appears to help coronavirus patients recover quicker.
