- LESSONS FOR AFRICA'S LEADERS AND THE PEOPLE REGARDING FIRST WORLD-case in Point British PM, Johnson coronavirus hospitalisation in the London St Thomas Hospital ICU
- UK coronavirus: record daily death toll of 938 in 24 hrs, as PM Johnson faces a 4th night in an Intensive Care Unit in Hospital
- 'HOLDERS OF IMMIGRATION PERMITS AND VISAS which expire during the Corona virus lockdown can continue to stay'- Ministry of Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage said Statutory Instrument 83 of 2020
- MDC-T S-G MWONZORA locked up the party’s headquarters yesterday, following a Court ruling that declared Dr Thokozani Khupe the legitimate leader of the opposition and that the party should go back to its 2014 structures before calling for a congress in 90 days.
- CONSTITUTIONAL COURT STRIPS PRESIDENT MNANGAGWA OF POWERS to appoint and remove the Vice Presidents after it delivered a landmark ruling wherein it declared as unconstitutional the legality of the Constitution of Zimbabwe Amendment (No.1) Act
