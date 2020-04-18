UK Covid 19 death toll has shot up by 888 dead people in 24 hours bringing the hospital death toll to 15,464 people on 18/04/20

https://youtu.be/RiSKGCUdeng

‘At a time when GLOBAL COVID-19 DEATH toll reached 50,000 in 83 days, then eight later it was 100,000, now after eight more days on 17 April 2020, the toll went up to 150,000 and then right now , the latest update on 18 April 2020, the UK Covid 19 death toll has shot up by 888 dead people in 24 hours bringing the hospital death toll to 15,464 people.

Even more disconcerting to the public , is the fact that on 25/02/20- the World Health Organisation (WHO) warned, that the world should do more to prepare for a possible coronavirus pandemic-sadly the world was slow to act and we are living through what as an irate nurse in the video clearly states, was known about as early as December 2019 by the government, yet they chose not to act.

TO THE GOVERNMENT , YOU ARE FOUR MONTHS TOO LATE! We knew about this. We knew that this virus would spread across the world in December, We have had Christmas, Valentine’s and Mother’s day since then. Its been four months since we found out about Covid-19.’- On 25 Mar 2020a Nurse challenged the British government about its lax attitude toward the virus pandemic. Piers Morgan also questions why the government had now said people should go to work unless they can work from home, despite a country-wide lockdown by Boris Johnson since UK on March 23. Watch the video about Serious Scientific Policy failure by the government’ Watch the video and have your say on this global crisis. Sibusiso Ngwenya- source youtube

