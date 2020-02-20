UK: GODFREY ZIMBIZI (23) jailed 18 months after bank customers were tricked out of more than £1million when they were sent texts asking if they’d made a large payment to Amazon, a court heard.

GODFREY ZIMBIZI (23) JAILED 18 MONTHS, AFTER BANK customers were tricked out of more than £1million when they were sent texts asking if they’d made a large payment to Amazon, a court heard.

Victims were told to call a number, said to be a fraud prevention centre at HSBC, and then deceived into giving criminals their confidential details.

Godfrey Zimbizi, 23, was jailed for 18 months for his involvement in the fraud — which netted £1,140,600 from HSBC customers.

‘They received text messages asking whether they had made a payment to Amazon in the sum of £2,999,’ said David Hughes, prosecuting.

‘The customers were then asked if they didn’t recognise the transaction and told to call HSBC fraud prevention.’

After answering a series of questions to confirm their identity ‘they effectively gave the criminals their personal data’.

With the data, the fraudsters transferred money into compromised or ‘mule’ accounts, including £72,000 to one in the name of Zimbizi in June 2017. It was spotted by the bank and £58,000 was subsequently recovered.

Zimbizi, of Northampton, admitted conspiracy to defraud at Southwark crown court. Metro

