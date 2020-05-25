- UK had 77 Coronavirus Deaths in the last 24 Hours, Bringing total To 36,870 deaths
- SA cops arrested a Zim woman (35) and 4 others aged between 28 and 42 found with smuggled cigarettes along the N1 highway in Limpopo province, worth thousands of Rands
- JK ROWLING HAS OFFERED TO PAY A YEAR'S SALARY TO THE PERSON who posted the “unauthorised” Civil Service tweet criticising Boris Johnson as “arrogant and offensive.
- UK LADY DONATES TO a soup kitchen where Samantha Murozoki is feeding the hungry with porridge at her Chitungwiza base.
- 'TWO WHITE MALINDELA VIGILANTES AND COPS IN A PRADO VEHICLE, shot and killed a ‘naked’ man dead in Bulawayo'.
