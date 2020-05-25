UK LADY DONATES TO a soup kitchen where Samantha Murozoki is feeding the hungry with porridge at her Chitungwiza base.

On Monday Muzoroki said, “502 Supper: 1179 Numbers back in the thousands. Had a lovely lady in the UK donate hampers for the elderly. Will include a few pictures of them. The donations have been amazing and may God bless you all.”

Samantha Murozoki@SemalhoYESTERDAY was day 36 (on the 39th day of operation)

Thankful for Municipality of Chitungwiza’s decision to allow the kitchen to continue cooking after two days OFF!

Porridge: 284 childrenSupper: 669 people Our day in pictures#covid19lockdownreliefkitchen

Many Zimbabweans are struggling to make ends meet during the lockdown caused by the Coronavirus pandemic.

Samantha Murozoki@SemalhoDay 40!!!

Porrige: 502Supper: 1179

