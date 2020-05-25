- UK had 77 Coronavirus Deaths in the last 24 Hours, Bringing total To 36,870 deaths
- SA cops arrested a Zim woman (35) and 4 others aged between 28 and 42 found with smuggled cigarettes along the N1 highway in Limpopo province, worth thousands of Rands
- JK ROWLING HAS OFFERED TO PAY A YEAR'S SALARY TO THE PERSON who posted the “unauthorised” Civil Service tweet criticising Boris Johnson as “arrogant and offensive.
- UK LADY DONATES TO a soup kitchen where Samantha Murozoki is feeding the hungry with porridge at her Chitungwiza base.
- 'TWO WHITE MALINDELA VIGILANTES AND COPS IN A PRADO VEHICLE, shot and killed a ‘naked’ man dead in Bulawayo'.
On Monday Muzoroki said, “502 Supper: 1179 Numbers back in the thousands. Had a lovely lady in the UK donate hampers for the elderly. Will include a few pictures of them. The donations have been amazing and may God bless you all.”
Samantha Murozoki@SemalhoYESTERDAY was day 36 (on the 39th day of operation)
Thankful for Municipality of Chitungwiza’s decision to allow the kitchen to continue cooking after two days OFF!
Porridge: 284 childrenSupper: 669 people Our day in pictures#covid19lockdownreliefkitchen
Many Zimbabweans are struggling to make ends meet during the lockdown caused by the Coronavirus pandemic.
Samantha Murozoki@SemalhoDay 40!!!
Porrige: 502Supper: 1179
Numbers back in the thousands. Had a lovely lady in the UK donate hampers for the elderly. Will include a few pictures of them. The donations have been amazing and may God bless you all. #covid19lockdownreliefkitchen – Byo24