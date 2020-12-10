UK TRAVELLERS COULD BE BARRED FROM ENTERING THE EU from 1 January 2021 as travel rules associated with being part of the EU expire and pandemic restrictions block entry.

Unrestricted travel to countries within the bloc will no longer automatically apply to UK residents from then.This means entry into the EU would then be based on essential travel only.Currently only countries with low coronavirus infection rates qualify for non-essential travel.There are only eight countries with low Covid rates that are on the approved list for free travel and there are currently no plans to add the UK to that list.Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab told the BBC’s Today programme that Covid restrictions would depend on what the EU and its member states decide.He added that “restrictions on travel, inevitably, is going to be something that’s kept under review”.With talks about a trade deal between the UK and the EU still continuing, there is a possibility this could change.Alternatively, individual member state countries could decide to override the EU rules and create a corridor with the UK.At the moment, the UK is considered to have the same status by the EU as countries such as Norway and Switzerland, which are members of the European Free Trade Association, travel expert Simon Calder told the BBC.2 SharesLikeCommentShare

