- UKRAINE GRANTED European Union candidate status, putting it on a path to join the EU in years to come.
- LONDON WILL BE THE FIRST strategic Nato target to be hit by Russian missiles should World War Three erupt, a close ally of presdient Vladimir Putin has claimed.
- SAA was sold R51($3 16) when it went bankrupt in 2019
- QUEEN ELIZABETH (96) HAS BEEN Horse-Riding Again After Hiatus Due to 'Discomfort'
