UN-LICENCED COP CONVICTED for negligent driving after he rammed into Chief Zvimba’s car.
Nomatter Enock (35), who is at ZRP Camps and Hostels, Chinhoyi, recently appeared before magistrate Langton Ndokera facing two counts of violating the Road Traffic Act chapter 13:11, relating to driving negligently and driving without a valid driver’s licence.
The complainant is the State representing Chief Zvimba, born Stanley Wurayayi Mhondoro.
On the first count, Enock was slapped with a ZW$40,000 fine or 40 days imprisonment.
The police officer was also prohibited from driving any class of motor vehicle within the next 24 months.
On second count, accused person was ordered to deposit $30,000 fine or alternatively spend 30 days in jail.
The State’s case, led by Tendai Tapi, was that on September 13, 2020 at around 7:15pm, Enock was driving a Mazda B25 registration number ACM6016 along Harare-Chirundu highway towards Chinhoyi.
The court heard that upon approaching the 102 kilometre peg along the said road, the cop lost control of his vehicle and encroached into the right lane of an oncoming Isuzu KB250 being driven by Chief Zvimba.
Court heard that Enock was driving at an excessive speed thereby failed to navigate the car.
Noone was injured in the accident while both cars sustained moderate damages.
Source – NewZimbabwe