UNITED BULAWAYO HOSPITALS (UBH) paediatric unit opens after 17 years of closure
UNITED Bulawayo Hospitals (UBH) chief executive officer Harrison Rambanapasi yesterday said the institution’s paediatric unit which reopened after 17 years of closure is functioning well with over 10 patients admitted.
The unit was re-opened in January and increased the number of beds from 15 to 60.
Prior to its opening, all paediatric cases from southern region were being referred to Mpilo Central Hospital.
Rambanapasi told Southern Eye that the number of patients being admitted at the unit was increasing gradually.
In January, UBH revealed that it had recruited two paediatric doctors.
The unit was closed due to a shortage of specialists.
The new specialist doctors would be assisted by 11 other doctors at the hospital, a situation which Rambanapasi said would reduce the workload and allow for the admission of more patients.
The reopening of the unit came after the health institution received equipment worth more than US$150 000 from Rotary Club International. Source – NewsDay Zimbabwe