- UNITED STATES CONFIRMED CORONAVIRUS CASES REACH 7,099,967 just days after reaching the 200,000 deaths mark.
- OUTSPOKEN CLERIC ,ALSO ONE OF PRESIDENT MNANGAGWA'S TOP ADVISORS, Shingi Munyeza, (pictured below), yesterday said the Zimbabwe's crisis is man-made, and mainly centred on unresolved succession matrix.
- BOY (7) MURDERED, HEAD , NECK, ARMS AND LEGS HACKED OFF, IN MUREWA.A 7-year-old boy from Makore Village under Chief Mangwende in Murewa was allegedly murdered last week in a suspected case of ritual killing
- ZIMBABWE NATIONAL STUDENTS UNION (ZINASU) PRESIDENT Takudzwa Ngadziore was denied bail on Monday after a magistrate said he was a threat to public safety.
- MUM OF THREE, (31) NHS ROTHERHAM OPERATING DEPARTMENT worker chased down street and stabbed to death with machete by estranged husband (41)
