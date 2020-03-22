- NEW YORK CORONA VIRUS OUTBREAK will get worse, with damage accelerated by shortages of key medical supplies, the city's mayor has said.
- 48 UK Corona deaths since Saturday includes 37 in England, seven in Wales, 3 in Scotland and 1in Northern Ireland , total UK cases now 5,683.
- Boris Johnson has warned "tougher measures" could be introduced if people do not take the government's coronavirus advice seriously as UK deaths reach 281, including a person aged 18 with an underlying health condition. .
- UNITED STATES is now third in the world in terms of the number of confirmed coronavirus cases,
- CONFIRMED GLOBAL CORONA cases globally have reached 304,544
UNITED STATES is now third in the world in terms of the number of confirmed coronavirus cases,
Posted on by newzimbabwevision
Related Post
- NEW YORK CORONA VIRUS OUTBREAK will get worse, with damage accelerated by shortages of key medical supplies, the city’s mayor has said.
- 48 UK Corona deaths since Saturday includes 37 in England, seven in Wales, 3 in Scotland and 1in Northern Ireland , total UK cases now 5,683.
- Boris Johnson has warned “tougher measures” could be introduced if people do not take the government’s coronavirus advice seriously as UK deaths reach 281, including a person aged 18 with an underlying health condition. .
- CONFIRMED GLOBAL CORONA cases globally have reached 304,544
- AFRICA LOCK DOWNS as cases are now above 1,000, while Nigeria has closed airports to all incoming international flights for one month in the continent’s most populous country.