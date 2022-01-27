UNIVERSAL CREDIT: JOBSEEKERS MUST WIDEN job search and look for jobs outside their chosen field more quickly under government plans to get more people into work.

From Thursday, people will have to look outside their sectors after just four weeks, rather than three months, or face sanctions.

Ministers want 500,000 jobseekers in work by the end of June.

Job vacancies hit a record high of 1.22 million between September and November.

As part of the jobs push – called “Way to Work” – claimants will have to widen their job search outside their previous occupation or sector after four weeks, rather than three months.

A percentage of their benefits could be cut if they are deemed to not be making reasonable efforts to get a job, or if they turn down a job offer.

The move is intended to target those who are able to work but either do not have a job or are earning low amounts.

Inflation ‘giving me sleepless nights’Cost of living: ‘I only put heating on when my grandkids visit’Work and Pensions Secretary Therese Coffey said: “Helping people get any job now, means they can get a better job and progress into a career.

“Way to Work is a step change in our offer to claimants and employers, making sure our jobcentre network and excellent work coaches can deliver opportunities, jobs and prosperity to all areas of the country.”

Jobseekers will also get more face-to-face time with a work coach, the government said, so they can get more tailored support.

Chancellor Rishi Sunak, said: “It’s important that everyone has the opportunity and support to find a good job to help them get on in life.

“That’s why we’re doubling down on our Plan for Jobs with this new campaign to harness the talent of jobseekers and support employers to fill vacancies, find work and create new opportunities.

“Together we will boost this country’s jobs-led recovery.”

‘Callous move’Alison McGovern, Labour’s shadow employment minister, said: “This announcement has more to do with trying to save the prime minister’s job than supporting people into work.

“It’s just tinkering at the edges – long-term unemployment is 60% higher than before the pandemic.

“People should be supported into good jobs that match their skills, which would give them a better chance to secure work long-term.”

“Labour would grow our economy and increase prosperity with our plan to buy, make and sell more in Britain, and a climate investment pledge to create the jobs of the future.”

The Liberal Democrats said the government was “attempting to force people into accepting any job going” rather than helping them find long-term employment.

Wendy Chamberlain, Lib Dem work and pensions spokesperson, said: “This callous move could see skilled workers forced to accept insecure, short-term employment for fear of having the rug pulled out from under them, and create a cycle of unemployment.

“What is worse, these harsh sanctions could be applied within weeks of applying for Universal Credit – before people’s first payment even arrives.

“We are in the middle of a cost of living crisis, with energy bills soaring and reliance on food banks rising.

“If the government can write off billions in Covid fraud, they can afford to genuinely support those looking for work instead of sanctioning them.” BBC