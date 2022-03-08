US PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN ANNOUNCES US ban on Russian oil, gas imports

Biden announces US ban on Russian oil, gas importsby Staff Reporter 35 secs ago | 34 ViewsUS President Joe Biden has announced a US ban on Russian oil and other energy imports, ramping up a pressure campaign on Moscow in retaliation for the invasion of Ukraine.”This is a step we are taking to inflict further pain on Putin,” Biden said. The US president said he understood many allies will not be able to take a similar step due to their reliance on Russian oil.”We are enforcing the most significant package of sanctions in history,” he said.Source – aljazeera.com“We are enforcing the most significant package of sanctions in history,” he said.Source – aljazeera.comLikeCommentShare

