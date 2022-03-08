- US PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN ANNOUNCES US ban on Russian oil, gas imports
- TICH MATAZ ON HIS RISE to the top in South Africa, and then calamity
- CITIZENS COALITION FOR CHANGE (CCC) interim national chairperson Thabitha Khumalo has vowed to block the impending admission leader Nelson Chamisa's co-vice president in the MDC, Thokozani Khupe, into the new party unless she issues an unqualified apology for her role destroying the MDC Alliance.
- CITIZENS COALITION FOR CHANGE (CCC) leader Nelson Chamisa is courting the exiled former Zanu PF Commissar and G40 kingpin into his camp as preparations for elections and efforts to remove Emmerson Mnangagwa roar into life.
- "THEY ARE TRYING EVERY TRICK IN THE BOOK , but they do not know one thing that I am like David, I am walking in the anointing that is with me. They will never destroy me," Chamisa added.
Biden announces US ban on Russian oil, gas imports

US President Joe Biden has announced a US ban on Russian oil and other energy imports, ramping up a pressure campaign on Moscow in retaliation for the invasion of Ukraine.

"This is a step we are taking to inflict further pain on Putin," Biden said. The US president said he understood many allies will not be able to take a similar step due to their reliance on Russian oil.

"We are enforcing the most significant package of sanctions in history," he said.

Source – aljazeera.com