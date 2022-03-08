US PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN ANNOUNCES US ban on Russian oil, gas imports

Biden announces US ban on Russian oil, gas imports

US President Joe Biden has announced a US ban on Russian oil and other energy imports, ramping up a pressure campaign on Moscow in retaliation for the invasion of Ukraine.

"This is a step we are taking to inflict further pain on Putin," Biden said. 

The US president said he understood many allies will not be able to take a similar step due to their reliance on Russian oil.

"We are enforcing the most significant package of sanctions in history," he said.

Source – aljazeera.com

