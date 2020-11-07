- US RECORDED 128,000 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours
- JUSTICE, LEGAL AND PARLIAMENTARY AFFAURS MINISTER Ziyambi Ziyambi was yesterday allowed to serve his divorce summons through the newspapers.
- EU AND UK VOICE CONCERN as journalist Hopewell Chin'ono faces another weekend in Zimbabwe's high security prison
- VIENNA SHOOTING :Police carried out a series of raids and made 14 arrests after a gunman murdered 4 in the heart of Vienna.
- TERRORISM: UK TERRORISM THREAT level has been upgraded from "substantial" to "severe".
US RECORDED 128,000 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours
US RECORDED 128,000 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours