US soul singer Bill Withers , 81, a musician who wrote Lean on Me, Ain’t No Sunshine and Lovely Day has died.

US soul singer Bill Withers has died aged 81 of heart complications, according to a statement from his family.

The influential musician wrote Lean on Me, Ain’t No Sunshine and Lovely Day.

The family statement reads: “We are devastated by the loss of our beloved, devoted husband and father. A solitary man with a heart driven to connect to the world at large, with his poetry and music, he spoke honestly to people and connected them to each other.

“As private a life as he lived close to intimate family and friends, his music forever belongs to the world. In this difficult time, we pray his music offers comfort and entertainment as fans hold tight to loved ones.”

The American singer, guitarist and songwriter Bill Withers on stage at Music Festival in Cannes in 1973. The artist was born in Slab Fork, West Virginia, on 4th July 1938. | usage worldwide (Photo by Goebel/picture alliance via Getty Images)"I'm not a virtuoso, but I was able to write songs that people could identify with. I don't think I've done bad for a guy from Slab Fork, West Virginia," Withers told Rolling Stone in 2015.

Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda was among those of the showbusiness world paying tribute to Withers, calling him “maestro”. yahoo

