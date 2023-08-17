US$122,598 seized from cash in transit company in Thorngrove Bulawayo

TWO ARMED robbers seize US$122,598 from cash-in-transit security company in Thorngrove Bulawayo.

Two armed robbers pounced on a cash-in transit security company in Bulawayo’s Thorngrove suburb where they seized US$122,598 cash.

According to police, the suspects were armed with a pistol which they used to attack two men who had gone to the unnamed cash-in-transit company’s offices to collect the money to take to the bank.

“ZRP is investigating a robbery case which occurred at a certain security company cash-in-transit offices in Thorngrove West, Bulawayo, on 16 August 2023 at around 1220PM,” said the police on their Twitter handle.

“Two men who had gone to the cash-in-transit offices to collect cash for banking were attacked by two male suspects who were armed with an unidentified pistol while using a white Honda Fit vehicle.

“The suspects snatched a satchel which had US$122,598 and sped off in their get-away vehicle.”

Police are yet to effect any arrest on suspects.

Armed robbery cases have been on the increase in the country as gangs prey on companies and households that keep a lot of cash within their premises.

The problem has partially been blamed on the country’s banking system which has failed to restore confidence in the depositing public after bank balances have been unilaterally converted to local currency by Zimbabwean authorities during the country’s currency crisis not too long ago.

