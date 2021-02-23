USA COVID-19 DEATH toll reaches the grim figure of 500,070 dead, more Americans than those who died in World War I, World War II and Vietnam War combined.

Posted on by newzimbabwevision

Related Post

USA COVID-19 DEATH toll reaches the grim figure of 500,070 dead, more Americans than those who died in World War I, World War II and Vietnam War combined. Sibusiso Ngwenya.

Leave a Comment