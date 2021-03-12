(UZ) student Steve John Mutapiri (21)has died from cancer.

Posted on by newzimbabwevision

Related Post

University of Zimbabwe (UZ) student SteveJohn Mutapiri has died.

SteveJohn (21) was battling lung and bone marrow cancer according to latest medical tests he underwent after his initial surgery to remove a huge tumour from his right shoulder died early today.

His sister-in-law Rebbeca Mutapiri confirmed saying he died at a hospital in South Africa.

Leave a Comment