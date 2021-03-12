- “NOBODY HAS ASKED THE BLACK PEOPLE what they think about the monarchy, that’s being reserved for the white historians.”
- FATHER SENTENCED TO 212 YRS IN PRISON FOR KILLING HIS TWO AUTISTIC SONS, aged 8 and 13, in staged car crash so he could collect their life insurance
- GRAIN, WHEAT AND FERTILISER FREIGHT from, Mozambique blocked by a National Railways of Zimbabwe (NRZ) goods train derailment on Tuesday near Nyazura, damaging the infrastructure and leaving the line impassable
- 'A 12 YEAR OLD GIRL REPORTED SEEING A Chimanimani woman breastfeeding a giant snake'
- (UZ) student Steve John Mutapiri (21)has died from cancer.
University of Zimbabwe (UZ) student SteveJohn Mutapiri has died.
SteveJohn (21) was battling lung and bone marrow cancer according to latest medical tests he underwent after his initial surgery to remove a huge tumour from his right shoulder died early today.
His sister-in-law Rebbeca Mutapiri confirmed saying he died at a hospital in South Africa.