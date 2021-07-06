- 20 people died yesterday when a Toyota Granvia burst a tyre and collided head-on with a Toyota Wish at the 61km peg along Masvingo-Zvishavane Road near Chitowa business centre just after Mhandamabwe.
- VETERAN nationalist and former Zipra commander Abraham Dumezweni Nkiwane the first person to smuggle weapons into Southern Rhodesia in 1962 has died at the age of 93.
- 33 people died from covid-19 in the last 24 hours in Zimbabwe
- BREAKING NEWS: PRIME MINISTER BORIS JOHNSON SAYS Covid-19 pandemic is far from over and government will lift requirements for mask wearing from 19 July 2021
- MUGABE'S SON IN LAW AND DAUGHTER, STRUGGLE TO complete their multimillion dollar mansion.
VETERAN nationalist and former Zipra commander Abraham Dumezweni Nkiwane the first person to smuggle weapons into Southern Rhodesia in 1962 has died at the age of 93.
Zanu-PF Politburo member Tshinga Dube confirmed the death.
He said Nkiwane died in the early hours of this morning at the United Bulawayo Hospitals (UBH) where he was admitted. Nkiwane was the first person to smuggle weapons into Southern Rhodesia in 1962.
He one of Zipra’s first commanders who operated under Special Affairs and Training. – chronicle