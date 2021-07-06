VETERAN nationalist and former Zipra commander Abraham Dumezweni Nkiwane the first person to smuggle weapons into Southern Rhodesia in 1962 has died at the age of 93.



Zanu-PF Politburo member Tshinga Dube confirmed the death.

He said Nkiwane died in the early hours of this morning at the United Bulawayo Hospitals (UBH) where he was admitted. Nkiwane was the first person to smuggle weapons into Southern Rhodesia in 1962.

He one of Zipra’s first commanders who operated under Special Affairs and Training. – chronicle