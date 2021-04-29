VFALLS WOMAN (49) caught with 14 bags (481kg)cannabis/ marijuana/ Dagga/ weed / wacky baccy valued at Z$48 100 000.

POLICE yesterday arrested a Victoria Falls woman, Patricia Ncube after she was caught in possession of 481kg of marijuana with a street value of $48 100 000.

Fourteen bags of the drug were stashed in the suspect’s bedroom.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said Ncube will appear in court soon.

“The Zimbabwe Republic Police confirms the arrest of Patricia Ncube (49) of number 6885 Mkhosana, Victoria Falls, for unlawful possession of dagga on April 28, 2021.

“Police detectives received information to the effect that the suspect was in possession of dangerous drugs and acting on the information, they teamed up with the Canine Unit and raided the suspect’s residence. They arrested the suspect and recovered 14 by 50kg bags of dagga weighing 481kg, with a street value of $48 100 000.00. Herald