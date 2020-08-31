VICE PRESIDENT Kembo Mohadi has attributed what he found as economic success that Zimbabweans are enjoying to the impeccable military experience of the presidium led by President Emmerson Mnangagwa. Mohadi said because of the presidium’s military background, Zimbabwe was on a positive trajectory for economic growth.

VICE PRESIDENT Kembo Mohadi has attributed what he found as economic success that Zimbabweans are enjoying to the impeccable military experience of the presidium led by President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

In March 2020, Defense Minister Oppah Muchinguri described the coronavirus as God’s way of punishing the United States and other western countries for imposing sanctions on Zimbabwe, and now the war veteran Vice President KemboMohadi saysbecause of the presidium’s military background, Zimbabwe is on a positive trajectory for economic growth.

Mnangagwa, Mohadi and co-vice president, Constantino Chiwenga all fought in the country’s liberation struggle back in the 1970s.

After independence in 1980, Chiwenga held a senior position in the Zimbabwe National Army (ZNA) while Mohadi joined government as minister.

Mnangagwa was appointed by the now late President Robert Mugabe to several ministerial posts including defence and state security.

However, Mugabe was removed from office in a military-backed coup in 2017 and was replaced by Mnangagwa.

“What we failed to achieve 38 years ago, we have done it. Maybe it goes to the fact that the people that are at the helm now in the presidium were once in the military high command,” Mohadi said.

“We are all soldiers. If you want the best manager, it has been proven worldwide that you get a soldier.”

Mohadi made the remarks last week while commissioning a new bridge in Chirumhanzu, Midlands province.

He said personnel in the armed forces was result-oriented and did not accept mediocrity.

Mohadi went on to describe government critics as “barking jackals”.

“Don’t look back to barking jackals. We don’t mind. They can bark and bark until Jesus comes. A jackal can bark at the moon but the moon doesn’t change its course. So, let those who can bark do so, it will never stop us until we have delivered,” he said.

“The new dispensation of President Emmerson Mnangagwa has received all sorts of criticism within and from without, but it has done.

“A lot of things, a lot of progress. If you don’t get any brickbats it means you are doing nothing. If you are doing something people will always throw brickbats.”

Mohadi also explained Zimbabwe was for citizens who are strong-willed, and not “faint-hearted”.

“Zimbabwe is for the brave. It’s not for the faint-hearted. It needs men and women who are strong, people who are focused, and this government is such. It is focused,” he said.

He also threw potshots at Mugabe’s administration for failing to deliver on some infrastructural projects some of which commenced in the early 1980s, but over 30 years later, had not been completed.

Mohadi served as Home Affairs Minister in Mugabe’s government.

