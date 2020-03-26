- Victoria Falls hotels and tour operators suspend operations to prevent spread of the deadly Covid-19 (coronavirus), which has seen the country recording three positive cases.
- 'AN ex-murder convict from Binga, who was released on Presidential Amnesty in 2018, went to kill his two nephews'.
- USA PREPARES TO EVACUATE US CITIZENS from Zimbabwe as coronavirus (Covid-19) sweeps across the globe with confirmed cases in Zimbabwe
- THE United Kingdom (UK) has advised its citizens to leave Zimbabwe in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak in the country.
- CORONA VIRUS:-UK PUBLIC will be able to conduct coronavirus antibody tests at home within a matter of days, rather than weeks and months.
