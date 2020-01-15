‘ VP Chiwenga’s estranged wife, M arry, has 3 passports, 3 government cars,suffers from flashbacks, lack of sleep and has difficulties in breathing, symptoms of illicit drug abuse and should be under the care of a physician, a surgeon and a psychiatrist’

‘ACTING PRESIDENT CHIWENGA’S ESTRANGED WIFE, MARRY, has 3 passports, 3 government cars,suffers from flashbacks, lack of sleep and has difficulties in breathing, symptoms of illicit drug abuse and should be under the care of a physician, a surgeon and a psychiatrist’

When a marriage goes sour, there is no limit to how much hatred flies in as the love flies out. This is demonstrated as Acting President Chiwenga, has gone to town in stripping his estranged wife Marry of all dignity with the accusations brought before court by his lawyers. This is certainly a marriage beyond all hope of restoration but it has clearly brought out the quality of leadership we have for the people, with respect to how much the filthy rich Acting President and his estranged wife would benefit from the Zanu pf Mnangagwa militarised regime corrupt nature, while the ordinary people suffer’

Marry is currently on remand for attempted murder, fraud and money laundering, surrendered one diplomatic passport as a bail condition, and unknown to the court, retained two other valid passports which are another valid diplomatic passport and one ordinary Zimbabwe passport .

The documents surrounding this saga, according to court are two diplomatic passports (AD005170) and (AD005759) bearing Mubaiwa’s names and due to expire on 11 December 2020 and 2 November 2022 along with and one ordinary Zimbabwe passport (CN701555) will expire on 21 February, 2022.

According to the Vice President, currently Acting President, RTD Gen Chiwenga, his estranged wife Marry, would perform rituals at his Borrowdale Brooke home and bring in “witch doctors”.

Opposing Mubaiwa’s application to return to Number 614 Nick Price Drive, Borrowdale Brooke, the Acting President’s lawyers, Manase & Manase Legal Practitioners, argued that the prosecution was not aware of the issue when bail was argued.

Acting President Chiwenga, wants Marry Mubaiwa’s bail to be revoked for lack of candidness and, being an accused person, could not share the house with him, as the complainant in two of the cases she is charged with, for fear of interference.

The Acting President has instructed his lawyers to write to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) advising them of the discovery.

“The State failed to indicate during the bail hearing that I resided at 614 Nick Price Drive and a State witness can not now share the premises with the applicant (Mubaiwa).

“I notice that she mischievously said she stays there to cause havoc. She also surrendered one diplomatic passport yet she has two,” reads the opposing affidavit.

The lawyers said by not surrendering all the passports she had in her possession, Mubaiwa was not a candid person and her bail should be revoked.

“By lying, she should have her bail revoked,” reads the affidavit.

The Acting President stated that Mubaiwa found him staying at the residence in question when they married and she no longer had a legal right to be there following termination of their customary union recently.

“Number 614 Nick Price Drive, Borrowdale, is my house of sentimental value awarded to me by the High Court in a former divorce matter by the late Justice Mutema.

“I have no other home,” he said.

He suggested that Mubaiwa must continue staying where she is.

“I am a State witness and in other charges, a complainant. Surely, she cannot stay where I am staying.

“Since her release from prison, she is staying somewhere in one of her houses. She must stay there so as not to interfere with State witnesses and a complainant,” he said.

The Acting President denied allegations that he abducted their three children, saying he was taking care of the children as a natural parent.

“The applicant was arrested and the children were left unattended. It became incumbent on the respondent to take the children. I took them on holiday abroad and initially they had signs of trauma as they explained the black magic rituals they were subjected to by the applicant.

“My clothes in some cases were heaped together and sprayed by applicant with some unknown substances.

“I had to take the children away to cleanse them of memories of the horrors they experienced,” he said.

It was argued that there was medical evidence suggesting Mubaiwa was unfit to take custody of the children.

“The medical affidavit on Page 12 is very clear.

“The doctor concluded that she (Marry) should be under the care of a physician, a surgeon and a psychiatrist.

“It is indicated that she has flashbacks, suffers from lack of sleep and has difficulties in breathing, symptoms of illicit drug abuse.

“Applicant cannot be trusted with children in the circumstances. While she cannot be precluded from being with and seeing the children, the court must balance the scales as there is need for both parents to continuously be with the children in order to ensure an unabused welfare,” he said.

Out of the five vehicles that Mubaiwa claims to have been deprived of, Acting President Chiwenga said, only one belonged to her.

“Applicant does not own all vehicles she is claiming. Only the Range Rover autobiography is her car. The rest do not belong to her . . .”

Three of the vehicles belong to the Government. Sibusiso Ngwenya-herald

