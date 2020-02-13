VUMBA ACCIDENT: A pirate taxi veered off the road and killed 3 pupils walking to school at the 28km peg along the Mutare-Vumba Road on Friday.

Manicaland deputy police spokesperson, Assistant Inspector Luxson Chananda said the accident happened last Friday at the 28km peg along the Mutare-Vumba Road.In a tragic incident, two pupils died on the spot in Vumba, while the other died on the way to Mutare Provincial Hospital when a driver of a pirate taxi lost control of his vehicle, veered off the road and hit the trio who were on their way to school.

He identified the deceased as Micayler Mapuranga, Kelvin Mwanase and Raymond Matondo.

Chananda said Kanganwai Sombreiro (39) of Mountain Lodge was driving a grey Toyota Wish belonging to Paul Mumhazhi, of Nyamunokoza village Chief Mutasa, along the Mutare-Vumba Road towards Leopard Rock with six passengers on board.

He said Sombreiro lost control of the vehicle and it veered off the road to the right before hitting the three pupils, killing two of them on the spot.

Chananda said the driver and the six passengers, sustained minor injuries and were taken to Mutare General Hospital, where they were treated and discharged.

The driver has been arrested for culpable homicide. – newsday

