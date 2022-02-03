‘WE CANNOT CONTINUE to survive under the slavery of the opposition when we live in a liberated Zimbabwe’-ZANU PF candidate for the Chitungwiza St Mary’s Parliamentary seat, Nobert Jinkika

ZANU PF candidate for the Chitungwiza St Mary’s Parliamentary seat, Nobert Jinkika had to kneel before voters last weekend as he begged for their support during the forthcoming March 26 by-elections.

Jinjika’s is up against main rival Unganai Tarusenga of Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) candidate and other candidates from different political parties in a race to reclaim the seat which has been in the hands of opposition 2018.

“The reason why we are here is to liberate St Mary’s; we cannot continue to survive under the slavery of the opposition when we live in a liberated Zimbabwe. “I am kneeling down as I beg for your support to vote for the ruling Zanu PF party on March 26,” he begged the supporters.

Tarusenga was among more than 40 MDC Alliance MPs that were recalled in 2019 by the Mwonzora led MDC-T.

Jinjika claimed that his proximity to President Emmerson Mnangagwa will ensure that all problems affecting the people of Chitungwiza are addressed.

“We have no representatives that can directly address the needs of the people; the opposition does not have a direct link to the President,” he said. Newsday