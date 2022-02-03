- ZACC TERMINATES 19 ZRP DETECTIVE INVESTIGATORS
- A MENTALLY CHALLENGED WOMAN gave birth in a toilet at Mpilo hospital in Bulawayo Zimbabwe and the baby drowned in the toilet without help from medical staff.
- 'WE CANNOT CONTINUE to survive under the slavery of the opposition when we live in a liberated Zimbabwe'-ZANU PF candidate for the Chitungwiza St Mary’s Parliamentary seat, Nobert Jinkika
- ACCIDENT: 1 PERSON DIED AND 3 were seriously injured in a head-on collision along the Mvuma-Masvingo road on Wednesday.
- 'OMICRON WAS IDENTIFIED just 10 weeks ago and almost 90 million cases , more than Covid-19 in 2020'. -WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus
ZANU PF candidate for the Chitungwiza St Mary’s Parliamentary seat, Nobert Jinkika had to kneel before voters last weekend as he begged for their support during the forthcoming March 26 by-elections.
Jinjika’s is up against main rival Unganai Tarusenga of Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) candidate and other candidates from different political parties in a race to reclaim the seat which has been in the hands of opposition 2018.
“The reason why we are here is to liberate St Mary’s; we cannot continue to survive under the slavery of the opposition when we live in a liberated Zimbabwe. “I am kneeling down as I beg for your support to vote for the ruling Zanu PF party on March 26,” he begged the supporters.
Tarusenga was among more than 40 MDC Alliance MPs that were recalled in 2019 by the Mwonzora led MDC-T.
Jinjika claimed that his proximity to President Emmerson Mnangagwa will ensure that all problems affecting the people of Chitungwiza are addressed.
“We have no representatives that can directly address the needs of the people; the opposition does not have a direct link to the President,” he said. Newsday