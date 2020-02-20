WEST MIDLANDS POLICE LAUNCH a double murder inquiry after two men were stabbed in robbery at cannabis factory in Brierley Hill, West Midlands, on Thursday

Police have launched a murder investigation after two men were stabbed to death in what is believed to be a robbery at a cannabis factory.

On Thursday , soon after 3.30am , West Midlands Police received several 999 calls reporting a group of young men trying to get into a house in Brierley Hill, West Midlands. Witnesses described a group of men fleeing the scene carrying plants.

The fight spilled out into the street, and two men were stabbed in the melee , one died at the scene and a second man died in hospital. A vehicle also crashed into parked vehicles at the horror scene, a property in Pensnett Road, which turned out to be a cannabis factory. Sibusiso Ngwenya source yahoo

Photo-Pensnett Road in Brierley Hill, West Midlands, where police were called to on Thursday night following reports of a gang of men trying to get into a house. (Picture: Google Maps)