‘WE’VE FAILED’: RECORD NUMBER OF 6-17 year-olds being admitted to hospital with COVID

All children aged 12 to 15 across the UK will be offered a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine. Parental consent will be sought for the schools-based vaccination programme. The government has been accused by some critics of leaving children more exposed to COVID than others. The government has dropped its "plan B" COVID measures, citing the "huge success of the vaccination programme and falling Omicron infections".However, some experts have continued to warn the scale of infections remain a cause for significant concern – particularly among children.While the scale of deaths and hospitalisations are nowhere near the horrific peaks seen a year ago, in the seven days up to Friday, 1,828 people in the UK were recorded as dying after testing positive for the disease.Meanwhile, 12,223 people were admitted to hospital in the seven days to Monday, the latest date for which figures are available.Look further into these hospital admission figures, however, and another story emerges.In England, the number of six to 17-year-olds being admitted to hospital with COVID has never been so high.The latest available seven-day rolling average of admissions in this age group is 53 per 100,000 people on 20 January, more than double last January's peak of 25 per 100,000.