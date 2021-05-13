WHAT IS ‘BLACK FUNGUS ’ infection found in India’s COVID patients?

WHAT IS ‘BLACK FUNGUS ’ infection found in India’s COVID patients? Indian doctors record a huge spurt in cases of mucormycosis, an aggressive, hard-to-treat fungal infection, among COVID-19 patients. In a span of a month, the fast-spreading fungus has eaten into a large portion of a covid patient’s facial tissue, including his right eye and the palate. bbc

