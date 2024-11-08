WhatsApp group administrators in Zimbabwe must now obtain licences or risk penalties.

WhatsApp group admins in Zimbabwe must now obtain license or risk penalties

In a new and controversial move, Zimbabwe’s government has announced that administrators of WhatsApp groups operating within the country’s borders must now register and secure a license from the Post and Telecommunications Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe (POTRAZ).

The licensing requirement, revealed during a recent POTRAZ breakfast meeting, mandates WhatsApp group administrators to pay a minimum fee of $50, with costs potentially rising up to US$2,500 depending on the type of group being administered. The move is being justified by authorities as a measure to tighten data security and privacy for citizens.

Information Communications Technology, Postal and Courier Services Minister, Tatenda Mavetera, confirmed the new policy, stating that administrators of all WhatsApp groups must soon register with POTRAZ and obtain a license to legally operate. In addition to securing a license, administrators will be required to appoint a certified Data Protection Officer (DPO), who must be trained and accredited by POTRAZ.

The new rules are designed to ensure compliance with Zimbabwe’s Data Protection Act, which governs how personal information is handled. According to the law, any data that can be used to identify an individual, including phone numbers stored in WhatsApp groups, is subject to regulation. With administrators having access to such data, the government argues that WhatsApp groups should be treated like any other entity handling personal information.

Mavetera emphasized that the policy would affect not only businesses but also community organizations, churches, and other groups that collect and manage personal data. “Even churches who collect personal data ought to have such a license and appoint a DPO,” he said during the announcement.

While the new regulations are aimed at strengthening data protection, the move has drawn sharp criticism. Many see it as an infringement on Zimbabweans’ right to free speech and association, especially in light of the growing use of social media to discuss political issues. The country has seen a rise in WhatsApp groups used to organize political debates and activism, particularly amid rising tensions between President Emmerson Mnangagwa and his deputy, Constantino Chiwenga.

Critics argue that the policy could be used as a tool to stifle political dissent, as it comes at a time when there are increasing concerns over government surveillance and crackdowns on opposition voices. Zimbabwe’s political opposition and civil society groups have expressed fears that the new regulation is part of a wider effort to restrict digital spaces and limit freedom of expression.

Violations of the new regulations could result in penalties, including fines or jail time, though specific details on enforcement are yet to be clarified.

This move places Zimbabwe among a growing number of countries that have introduced or are considering stricter measures to regulate digital spaces, often citing national security or data protection concerns. However, these measures have been criticized as attempts to clamp down on free speech, especially in countries where dissent is increasingly being pushed out of the public sphere.

The government’s push for WhatsApp group administrators to register and follow strict data protection rules has sparked a national conversation about the balance between privacy, regulation, and freedom of expression in the digital age.

Source – NewZimbabwe