Wicknell Chivayo’s uncle Naison Chivayo appointed High Court Judge along with 9 others by President Mnangagwa

WICKNELL Chivayo’s uncle Naison Chivayo appointed judge of the High Court along with nine others by President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

The Judicial Service Commission (JSC) confirmed the appointments in a statement on Wednesday. Justice Garainashe Mawadze was also appointed as the first Deputy Judge President of the High Court of Zimbabwe.

The following is the list of judges appointed by Mnangagwa in terms of section 180 (1) of the Constitution:

Naison Chivayo, Regis Dembure, Mpokiseng Dube, Joel Mambara, Gibson Mandaza, Faith Mushure and Vivian Ndlovu.

According to Nehanda Radio, Naison Chivayo is the uncle to Wicknell Chivayo, a shadowy businessman involved in numerous alleged corruption scandals through tender-preneurship.

During his spending spree, Chivayo in February this year bought his three uncles Joseph Chivayo, Herbert Chivayo and Naison Chivayo, and his father-in-law David Madzikanda the latest Ford Ranger Wiltrax 3.0d V6 vehicles.

Chivayo allegedly got a US$40 million tender to supply election materials for the 2023 harmonised general elections and is currently under-fire from Zanu-PF members after his audio leaked claiming that he has captured the President.

