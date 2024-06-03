Wicknell Chivhayo accused of fraud by Zanu PF activist Mike Chimombe and his business partner Moses Mpofu.

WICKNELL Chivhayo accused of fraud, byZanu PF activist Mike Chimombe and his business partner Moses Mpofu.

They have accused businessman Wicknell Chivhayo of fraudulently altering a contract for a US$40 million tender.

The contract, originally between South African company Ren-Form and Better Brands, an entity owned by Pedzisayi Scott Sakupwanya, was for the supply of biometric voter registration kits and other electoral materials to the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) for last year’s general elections.

Chimombe and Mpofu detailed their accusations in a scathing letter to Chivhayo, which has been extensively quoted in an exclusive investigation by The NewsHawks. The investigation revealed that invoices for the tender were inflated by up to 235%, indicating widespread corruption.

Chivhayo, who is now benefiting from the lucrative tender, has allegedly sidelined his partners, Chimombe and Mpofu, while spending the money extravagantly. Known for his flamboyant lifestyle, Chivhayo is reportedly using the funds to purchase luxury cars, designer clothes, and mansions.

The Zimbabwe Mail promises further revelations as it continues its in-depth investigation into the corrupt dealings within ZEC.

Source – thezimbabwemail