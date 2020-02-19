‘Wilkins Infectious Diseases Hospital transfers all patients to Beatrice Rd Infectious Diseases Hospital after 1st suspected Coronavirus case’

‘Wilkins Infectious Diseases Hospital transfers all patients to Beatrice Road Infectious Diseases Hospital after first Coronavirus case’A suspected case of the deadly Coronavirus has reportedly been recorded in Zimbabwe’s capital city, Harare.

Initial reports indicate that Wilkins Infectious Diseases Hospital in the capital has admitted a visitor who recently travelled to China.

Government sources say the hospital has since transfered all its patients to Beatrice Road Infectious Diseases Hospital also in the capital.

“An emergency meeting has been called on the matter and the Government is soon expected to make an announcement,” said a source at the Ministry of Health. – Byo24

