WOMAN 25, jailed after vandalising the grave of a diabetic young man with the words: “Ha Ha Ha Liam. Looks like diabetes won again.

A woman has been jailed after vandalising the grave of a diabetic young man with the words: “Ha Ha Ha Liam. Looks like diabetes won again.”

Simona Julius, 25, daubed paint on the headstone of Liam Scarman in what was described by a judge as a “wicked” act.

Liam died of diabetes aged 22 on Boxing Day in 2017 after a suffering diabetic hypo.

Julius, who wrote an additional, sexual message on the grave, carried out the attack on the night of 26 November 2020.

She was jailed for eight weeks at Bristol Magistrates Court over damage to the headstone at Westerleigh Crematorium in Bristol.

She had admitted criminal damage and two counts of malicious communications at an earlier hearing.

She was also ordered to pay £500 compensation to the family and handed a three-year restraining order.

It is unclear why Julius committed the act – though his family say they suspected she was known to their son via a previous relationship. yahoo