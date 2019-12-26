WORLD HEALTH ORGANISATION (WHO) CONCERNED OVER HUMANITARIAN crisis in Idlib after nearly 130,000 civilians have all in just 30 days, fled Syria’s northwestern province of Idlib torn by the long civil war.

Close to 12 million people are in desperate need of medical assistance in Syria as Russian and Syrian regime jets , mercilessly pound civilian settlements.

So far, a total of 14 dispensaries along with two hospitals have been closed down while 42 other healthcare facilities face closure if the relentless onslaught is maintained .

Today, the United Nations on Dec. 26, Boxing day, dispatched 43 truckloads of humanitarian aid to Idlib,

The trucks passed through the Cilvegözü border gate in southern Turkey, with the aid to be distributed to residents in urban areas of Idlib, as well as the surrounding countryside.

Desperate families are in need of urgent basic supplies such as food, shelter, blankets, and beds in the areas where they took shelter, Mohammad Hallaj, director of Syria’s Response Coordination Group, told Anadolu Agency.

Over a million Syrians have fled to be near the Turkish border due to the intense attacks from the civil war over the last year.

Turkey has accepted close to 3.7 million Syrianss ince the eruption of the bloody civil war in Syria in 2011, making Turkey the world’s top refugee-hosting country.

Turkey, Ankara is reported to have so far spent $40 billion on the refugee crisis. more news to follow. Sibusiso Ngwenya

source hurriyet daily news

