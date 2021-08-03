- Chinese city of Wuhan will begin testing its entire 11 million population, after Wuhan recorded 7locally transmitted cases - the first local infections in more than a year.
- 40 burials per day, Harare Council short of grave diggers in its eight cemeteries as COVID-19 daily death toll surges
- Writer Conway collapsed and died around 4pm at his House today.
- CHINA after Chiyadzwa diamonds mining, invests US$37,5 million into RG Mugabe Airport and ZW$1 billion in Zimbabwe Iron and Steel (Ziscosteel)
- HARARE City Council overwhelmed due to a shortage of nurses and grave diggers, 51 COVID-19 deaths in last 24 hours
Writer Conway collapsed and died around 4pm at his House today.
Writer Conway collapsed and died around 4pm at his House today. Mourners are gathered at his home in Houghton Park Harare.