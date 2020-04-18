- 'MNANGAGWA paid $12943 hotel bill-12/9/81 for 106 NKoreans to train 5000 fifth brigade to slaughter 20,000 Ndebeles 65p each'.
- WWar II vet, Cpt Moore (99 ) who set out to raise £1,000 for NHS against coronavirus, has now raised £23 million
- UK Covid 19 death toll has shot up by 888 dead people in 24 hours bringing the hospital death toll to 15,464 people on 18/04/20
- 18/04/20 ZIMBABWE CELEBRATES, a 40th Independence, failed state, unemployment, educated criminals, heartless leadership! DISCUSS!
- (WHO) EXPERTS smash hopes that coronavirus antibody tests could help the UK end its lockdown - after the World Health Organization questioned whether they offer any guarantee of immunity.
