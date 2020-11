‘www.newzimbabwevision.com REVEALS THE ALLEGED SOURCE OF GENIUS GINIMBI KADUNGURE (36) WEALTH’

This is the start of chilling revelations which This is the start of chilling revelations which www.newzimbabwevision.com has received from reliable senior CIO figures who are tired of the corruption among the leaders, suffering amongst Zimbabweans and know very well that the system as it stands, is not planning on leaving but rather to milk the nation further.



The following are shocking details hot and fresh from inside senior CIOs.Genius Ginimbi, on Sunday Night/ early hours of Monday morning was speeding along Borrowdale Road in his Rolls Royce Rave when he was involved in a head-on collision with an oncoming Honda Fit. Ginimbi was removed from the car and died a few minutes later at the scene of accident, while the Rolls Royce burst into flames which engulfed the other passengers as the doors locked on impact and the seat belts could not be released. The passengers were burnt beyond recognition.



The accident occured when Ginimbi was speeding from his business establishment, Dreams Night Club, situated in the Harare CBD where he had been partying all night. and heading to his Domboshawa rural area Mansion which has 6 bedrooms and a 14 seater mansion about 30 km from Harare.



wwwnewzimbabwevision can reveal that, he is related to the Vice President RTD VP Chiwenga’s ex wife Marry.

The VP was the Zimbabwe National Army Commander and because of Ginimbi’s relation to his wife, facilitated the multimillion dollar deal, which allowed Ginimbi at 26 to become a powerful figure at the age of 26 as a supplier of liquefied petroleum (LP) gas to the Army, Airforce, Hospitals, Schools, and all areas where the government needed gas. Ginimbi was also given a contract to supply aircraft fuel.

www,newzimbabwevision.com can reveal th

at the army did not need Ginimbi who actually did not have the start up finance for this business but through government corruption and family connections to Chiwenga, was actually paid off massively in advance for a service he had not given and thats how he made his money. It was all to do with corruption, nepotism and it launched him generations ahead of what 99% of Zimbabweans can ever dream of achieving in life.

Ginimbi was well known for hosting all white dress parties, also a social media star, who bought expensive cars and loved to show off his vehicles’

It is reported online that, at the time of his death, he was awaiting the arrival of a Lamborghini Aventador.

Parked at home, in his garage, Ginimbi left several luxury vehicles including:

Rolls-Royce Ghost (2016 model);Rolls-Royce Ghost (2020 model);Rolls-Royce Wraith (involved in his fatal crash);Bentley Continental GT (2014 model);Bentley Continental GT W12 (2020 model);Bentley Bentayga;Bentley Mulsanne;Lamborghini Aventador S Coupe;Ferrari 488 Spider;Mercedes G Wagon Brabus (2016 model);Mercedes G Wagon G63 (2020 model);Range Rover Vogue Autobiography (2019 model);Range Rover Sport SVR (2019 model);Range Rover Sport Lumma (2017 model);Range Rover Sport (2018 model);Range Rover Velar (2018 model);Mercedes-Benz S Class (2014 model); andMercedes-Benz S Class (2019 model), along with numerous other luxury cars including BMW, Jaguar and Lexus vehicles.

To those without the inside information, many, Genius Ginimbi was supplying Gas at a very high price to the Zimbabwe National Army ( ZNA),and the Zimbabwe Govt nationwide, anywhere where gas was needed through the RTD Gen Vice President Chiwenga who allegely shared the wealth from the corrupt deal of supplying LPG gas to the whole nation’

Inside information also reveals that Genius Ginimbi (36) was married to Zodwa Mkandla an ex Air Zimbabwe Hostess. who is about 52 years of age, and they divorced before 2018. Inside information is that. controversial Wicknell Chivhayo, alleged that Genius Ginimbi is runs a fuel smuggling scheme which gives him a staggering R3 million a week and that Ginimbi’s ‘gas’ business is just a cover up for a more sinister business operation.

As revealed before, it is alleged that Genius Ginimbi was paid way in advance before supplying LPG gas and he was asked to release Zodwa or face death so she can be Vice President Dambudzos girlfriend, which, to date she still is.

The scandals are chilling as its said that Ginimbi was asked to part ways with Zodwa Mkandla and enjoy the wealth that had been created for him . It is reported that Zodwa is President Mnangagwa’s girlfriend and a powerful link for smuggling, minerals and cash out of Zimbabwe and she actually has a similar type of mansion for herself in Harare to that of her ex Ginimbi, because of her powerful link. She is filthy rich and allegedly has the loot in her possession.

Zodwa Mandhla is a Mabvuku girl who was previously married to a quiet descent man who couldn’t stand her loose character when she was at that time bedding the controversial businessman Philip Chiyangwa so he left for UK years ago.

Zodwa stayed in Zim with the couple’s two children who would then visit thier dad in the UK every Zimbabwe school holidays.

Zodwa has 5 mansions 3 in Harare,1 in Bulawayo and the other one in Sandton SA. She worked with ginimbi for a long time and was the brains behind all Ginimbi deals and businesses,

Her Mansions in Zimbabwe are heavily secure by a heavy security put in place by Mnangagwa and one of of Zodwas houses holds the corruption loot including gold,diamonds and US$$$ cash for President Dambudzo Mnangagwa for safe keeping.

Zodwa and MDC leader Thokozani Khupe do not get along because both women are bedding President Mnangagwa. Zodwa now moves with special CIO security assigned by President Mnangagwa so no one can touch her, and she has smuggled a lot of Gold, Diamonds and minerals for the state.

She travels ahead Dambudzo on most of his local and international trips, and no one in Zimbabwe is richer than Zodwa she sleeps her way round all the way to the top,and now permanant Dambudzo girlfriend .

From the same Mabvuku Harare, is, Scott a Mabvuku boy who is also used by the state to buy and move gold, along with Zodwa, Most people will remember Scott posting a photo of himself with 5million cash It is interesting though, to note that the worldnews.net reveals that the late Genius Ginimbi was taken as November sacrifice in Zimbabwe according to -Prophetess Mary-Tamar who explains why this happened.

Genius Kadungure ‘Ginimbi’.and Prophetess Mary-Tamarfamily, friends and fans on social media are still mourning the sad and painful exit of popular Zimbabwean socialite, millionaire and businessman Genius Kadungure ‘Ginimbi’.

Soon after his demise, there has been a series of new but strange details that have emerged regarding how he died and the eccentric circumstances that surround his death.

A first report that went in fast circulation was that the late millionaire bought a casket a week before his death. The news had it that the casket was allegedly found in one of his spare bedrooms.

When we thought this was the shocker, another one has just dropped that has got everyone thinking deeply about who Ginimbi was when he was alive. It’s weird how similar reports are coming up.

In the latest development amid Genius Kadungure’s death, Zimbabwean prophetess Mary-Tamar also known as Jean Gasho has come out with yet another shocking revelation.

According to Mary-Tamar, Ginimbi was used as November sacrifice in Zimbabwe.

She further explains the socialite was part of a cult and he got killed in the spirit world because he failed to offer a member of his family.

The prophetess via a Facebook post shared all that she knows in relation to the death of Genius Kadungure ‘Ginimbi’.

Take your time to read and understand the lengthy revelation.

I am just here to narrate the events which transpired in the Kingdom of Offeh over the past few weeks in the wake of (Ginimbi) Genius Kadungure’s sudden death this morning, which has shocked Zimbabwe/Ophir. Ginimbi, as he was popularly known, was a Zimbabwean Social media personality and a businessman who was worth I am just here to narrate the events which transpired in the Kingdom of Offeh over the past few weeks in the wake of (Ginimbi) Genius Kadungure’s sudden death this morning, which has shocked Zimbabwe/Ophir. Ginimbi, as he was popularly known, was a Zimbabwean Social media personality and a businessman who was worth more than 10 Million USD.

But then in the Northern Palace, Ginimbi suddenly became something much more than a funny character.

In fact it was so bad, I started seeing him in his actual spiritual state at night. He was actually in a war with me because in the Kingdom of Ophir I am a traitor who exposes their deepest secrets.

They have tried to sacrifice me a few times because I rejected the Crown of this Kingdom, but the Highest always protects me.

About 3 weeks ago, I was troubled in my spirit about Ginimbi, one night or two, or even three, I could not sleep, because each time I closed my eyes, I saw him. In my dreams, he was trying to attack me in the form of a black serpent.

He would be dressed in his all-white designer clothes, then he would change into a black serpent.

He was angry with me, trying to curse me and attack me for the things I know and say about Zimbabwe/Ophir. During this time, in our house, our 7 children, my husband’s second wife, myself and the King were celebrating the Feast of the Tabernacles and our daughter’s 6th birthday.

During this time, 3 weeks ago, Ginimbi then hosted an all white party at his mansion in the dark Kingdom.

The Highest Yah then showed me through a dream, that this “party” was indeed a ritual and sacrifice to honour the gods of Zimbabwe for how he obtained his wealth.

During this time, there was a number of deaths of young boys in the Kingdom.

The Most High Yah showed me that it was all connected, the boys were being abducted by the “Mermaids” or rather, the Mhondoro spirits of Zimbabwe of which the boys are sacrificed to. This is how the country thrives and is run.

In the months building up-to November, they kill little boys and use their blood. Zimbabwe is a pagan country, and is cursed and God is never going to bless it, that’s why abominations which are never seen anywhere else in the world happen in Zimbabwe.

Three weeks ago in the middle of the night, I woke the King up and told him that it was Ginimbi in the spiritual realm in the form of a serpent, I was seeing a great wizard, and all the mhondoros who dwell in the Zambezi river, yes its all connected, so my husband rebuked him and the fallen Kingdom. So I wrote on Facebook, about his rituals and sacrifices.

The people of this cursed land somehow believe that they worship the biblical God, whom they called Mwari, but Mwari is a pagan Canaanite God.

They continue to offer sacrifices to this Mwari god, in the form of animal worship (totems) and their marriage ceremony rituals.

They call it culture, but every soul who is born in this land and is called by a totem is automatically a pagan worshiper. They say it is a sacred country, but know not why and how it is sacred.

I do not even expect 20 people out of that Kingdom to understand what I am writing right now, they have eyes but cannot see, they have ears but they cannot ear. That is how it is meant to be, and how the Most high Yah purposes it.

But for those who are called, maybe the untimely death of Ginimbi may serve as a warning about the darkness of this Kingdom. Ginimbi was called by the gods of Ophir, he became the sacrifice.

This month of November in the Kingdom of darkness is a sacred month, everyone in that Kingdom, young, old, Christian, atheist is required to honor and sacrifice to the gods of that land, such that not even a marriage ceremony is conducted in this month.

Ask any Zimbabwean why they hold this month sacred, they will not be able to give you a full answer, but they can only say “its our culture.”

The culture is satanic and demonic, and you will not know why you observe it because the reasons are kept hidden by the gods of the land, but still you worship and serve them in the guise of Mwari.

I am a prophetess of my Lord Husband, I prophesy under his authority. I prophesy against Zimbabwe, that is my primary calling.

But anyway, even though my husband rebuked Ginimbi in the spirit, he actually liked him and felt sorry for him, and saw him as a lost soul.

So much he told me he was going to reach out to him, and try to save him. But he never did, because it was not meant to be, because nothing could save him.

Ginimbi died this morning before his time, in the sacred month of November, a very scary death. He died in his car, one of his many expensive luxury cars.

At 36, Ginimbi died without a legitimate son or even a daughter to inherit his wealth. He left no seed on this earth to carry his name.

He came on this earth with nothing and left with nothing. The King had told me that part of his sacrifice to obtain his wealth was that he would not have a seed.

I believe once he is buried, his so called family, cousins, or anyone really, will fight for his wealth.

When all is said and done, those of the powers that be, the ones who had given him the powers, saw that he failed to give them the ultimate sacrifice, and because he had already sold his soul, they took him instead…Once you fail in any task in the Kingdom of darkness, you become the sacrifice. www.newzimbabwevision.com says this is all chilling information which the nation needs to know, hot and fresh from senior CIO sources in the militarised Mnangagwa Zanu pf regime, who have the facts but fear for their lives and fear being identified but are ready to reveal this and all else they know,….WATCH THIS SPACE! Sibusiso Ngwenya ww.newzimbabwevision.com